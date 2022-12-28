Submit a Tip
Georgetown SWAT, deputies block traffic for search warrant

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Cleland Street in Georgetown is closed to traffic while the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team execute a search warrant.

Deputies have temporarily blocked traffic and access to the 200 block of Cleland Street.

GCSO will provide an update as soon as it is available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

