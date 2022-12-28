Florence police arrest, charge man with manslaughter in shooting investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of Kenneth Davis just days before Christmas.

On December 23, Davis was found unresponsive in a yard after residents in the area heard gunshots.

Later in the day, police arrested 52-year-old, Kenneth Logan, and charged him with manslaughter, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.

Investigators alleged Logan shot Davis after Davis assaulted him with a piece of rebar.

Logan is being held at the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond.

