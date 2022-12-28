Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Warm weather ahead of weekend rain chances

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to another cool and crisp morning with the entire area below freezing for the last time this week. We’re giving you the First Alert to warmer temperatures starting this afternoon!

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures are back in the 50s!
Plenty of sunshine and temperatures are back in the 50s!(WMBF)

Temperatures will warm steadily through this afternoon reaching the lower to middle 50s - the warmest we’ve seen since last Friday morning! The 50s will feel comfortable compared to what we’ve seen the past couple of days and it only turns warmer!

WARMING TREND

Temperatures will continue to move into the region through the end of the week and into the weekend and the start of 2023.

Highs will climb into the 60s for the rest of the week and well into the new year.
Highs will climb into the 60s for the rest of the week and well into the new year.(WMBF)

After a morning of above freezing temperatures for the Grand Strand Thursday morning, highs will reach the lower 60s by the afternoon hours. Those temperatures will continue to reach the mid 60s just in time for the New Years holiday. The warming trend will continue into next week when temperatures climb to near 70.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

An incoming low pressure system will move into the Carolinas late on Friday and push through the area on Saturday, bringing a gloomy and at times damp New Year’s Eve for the area. Rain will overspread the region on New Years Eve and will likely continue at times through midnight. Despite the rain, temperatures will be very mild - well into the 60s.

That incoming system will bring rain chances to the Carolinas Friday night and through the day...
That incoming system will bring rain chances to the Carolinas Friday night and through the day on Saturday. The highest rain chance will be Saturday at 70%.(WMBF)

Clouds and rain will clear out and as sunshine returns for New Years Day.

Plan to bring the rain gear with you for those New Year's Eve plans.
Plan to bring the rain gear with you for those New Year's Eve plans.(WMBF)

