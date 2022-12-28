Deputies: Woman charged after altercation at Lamar High School basketball game

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges after an altercation at a high school basketball game in Lamar according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Darlington Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Dec. 13 deputies responded to an incident at Lamar High School during a girls’ basketball game. There was an altercation on the count which involved multiple players and a parent.

Deputies have now charged 40-year-old Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks with third-degree assault and battery.

Hicks’ case is currently pending in Magistrate Court.

