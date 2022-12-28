Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion.

Deputies said the suspect forced his way into the woman’s home as she was going inside and pushed her down before taking off on foot.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was also provided by the sheriff’s office.

We need your help identifying the man in these photos. At approximately 6:50pm on Monday, December 26th the image below... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.