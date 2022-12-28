Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County

Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion.

Deputies said the suspect forced his way into the woman’s home as she was going inside and pushed her down before taking off on foot.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was also provided by the sheriff’s office.

We need your help identifying the man in these photos. At approximately 6:50pm on Monday, December 26th the image below...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
.
VIDEO: SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Javorious Gore
17-year-old charged, victim in critical condition after Florence County shooting
Kenneth Logan
Florence police arrest, charge man with manslaughter in shooting investigation
Maurice Deas, Nicholas Brown
2 arrested after cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana found during search in Georgetown County