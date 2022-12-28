Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington County deputies arrest third suspect after shooting into a home with children inside

Daytron Pringle
Daytron Pringle(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in an investigation into a shooting early in December.

According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., deputies responded to a home on Kant drive after two suspects reportedly opened fire. There were five people inside the home including a one-year-old, two-year-old and four-year-old children.

Deputies attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle leaving the scene; however, the suspects fled, leading deputies on a chase.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Darlington County men face 5 counts attempted murder after firing into home with children inside

Deputies have arrested Daytron Pringle as a result of the ongoing investigation. Pringle has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.

Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested earlier this month and face the same charges as Pringle.

Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton
Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton(DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

