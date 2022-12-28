Darlington County deputies arrest third suspect after shooting into a home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in an investigation into a shooting early in December.
According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., deputies responded to a home on Kant drive after two suspects reportedly opened fire. There were five people inside the home including a one-year-old, two-year-old and four-year-old children.
Deputies attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle leaving the scene; however, the suspects fled, leading deputies on a chase.
Deputies have arrested Daytron Pringle as a result of the ongoing investigation. Pringle has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.
Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested earlier this month and face the same charges as Pringle.
