CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Next week’s London New Year’s Day Parade will include a little splash of teal from the Grand Strand.

Coastal Carolina University’s marching band, the Chanticler Regiment, will play at the event early Sunday morning. According to the university’s website, 92 musicians are traveling to perform. University mascot Chauncey will also be making the trip.

“We are very excited for this opportunity, both for the students and the University,” said Garrett Griffin, the band’s director and an associate professor at CCU. “To be able to perform on an international stage, such as the London New Year’s Day Parade, is an experience this community and the band members will remember forever.”

The band shipped off its equipment just before Christmas so that would be there in time for the parade on Sunday.

London, here we come! Make sure to tune into PBS to watch our Chanticleer Regiment perform in London's New Year's Day Parade! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vp9yIckhfI — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) December 21, 2022

The parade airs at 7 a.m. Sunday on PBS.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.