Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade

CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade
CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade(Coastal Carolina University)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Next week’s London New Year’s Day Parade will include a little splash of teal from the Grand Strand.

Coastal Carolina University’s marching band, the Chanticler Regiment, will play at the event early Sunday morning. According to the university’s website, 92 musicians are traveling to perform. University mascot Chauncey will also be making the trip.

“We are very excited for this opportunity, both for the students and the University,” said Garrett Griffin, the band’s director and an associate professor at CCU. “To be able to perform on an international stage, such as the London New Year’s Day Parade, is an experience this community and the band members will remember forever.”

The band shipped off its equipment just before Christmas so that would be there in time for the parade on Sunday.

The parade airs at 7 a.m. Sunday on PBS.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions...
State DMV offices hit red light with network outage
42nd Annual Beach Ball Classic back in the Grand Strand
Beach Ball Classic tips off for 42nd year in Myrtle Beach
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center