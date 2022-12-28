Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure

Latest News

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
Mega Millions hits $565 million; winning numbers drawn
.
VIDEO: ‘Full cost unknown’: Florence officials say 20M gallons lost in Christmas day water issues
.
VIDEO: Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: 7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now