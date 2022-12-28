17-year-old charged, 15-year-old in critical condition after Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Javorious Gore was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The department said deputies were called to the incident on Allies Court, where the victim was able to convey that Gore shot him. Investigators later added that Gore allegedly used a rifle to shoot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Gore is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

