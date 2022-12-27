Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

You can start the new year off right at Core Fitness

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Core Fitness strives to create close connections with our members, providing a community environment where people can come to get excited about a healthy lifestyle.

At Core fitness of Myrtle Beach, you’ll find something different from what you’d expect in an ordinary gym.

Their expert staff combines with state-of-the-art gym equipment and an outstanding menu of programs to give you the ultimate fitness experience.

They know that seeing familiar faces goes a long way towards giving you the incentive to get and stay fit!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Core Fitness Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Core Fitness Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Core Fitness Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Core Fitness Pt 4