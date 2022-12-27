Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Someone in Myrtle Beach had a bit of good luck Monday.

A winning Powerball® with PowerPlay® worth $150,000 was sold at Refuel, 6151 Hwy. 707, near 544 on Monday.

The winning number are: 17 - 41 - 47 - 60 - 61 PB: 17

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

