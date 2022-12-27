Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Someone in Myrtle Beach had a bit of good luck Monday.

A winning Powerball® with PowerPlay® worth $150,000 was sold at Refuel, 6151 Hwy. 707, near 544 on Monday.

The winning number are: 17 - 41 - 47 - 60 - 61 PB: 17

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

LIVE: Officials give update on Florence water boil advisory
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Flight cancelations, delays impact travelers at MYR
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway