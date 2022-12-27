Submit a Tip
Officials to give update on Florence water boil advisory Tuesday

(WJHG)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Florence will give an update Tuesday morning after a system-wide water pressure issue in the city caused a water boil advisory on Christmas Day.

The city identified a water main break on Christmas Day along North Schlitz Drive which led to the water service disruption and the city advising residents to boil their water.

Monday, city crews said the city water systems were continuing the experience a water pressure issue due to the cooler weather temperatures. At this time, there has been damage to water mains within the system and with private lines and fire sprinkler systems in businesses and abandoned buildings.

“City crews are working tirelessly to restore water service to all our customers,” said Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin. “I’m appreciative of their continued hard work and dedication in resolving this issue for all our residents during this time.”

The city recommends customers boil water for consumption at least one minute vigorously prior to use until a notice of repeal is issued.

The City of Florence said the advisory remains in effect for any customers who have experienced low to no pressure and will remain in effect until normal pressures are restored and water samples are tested and cleared.

A press conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. in City Council Chambers to provide an update.

Residents who find significant water standing or flowing in a ditch, roadway, or on private property are asked to contact Public Works at 843-665-3236.

