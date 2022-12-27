Myrtle Beach police host walk to honor 20th anniversary of fallen officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department is honoring one of their own with a walk in his name, 20 years after his passing.

At the age of 28, PFC. Joe McGarry was shot and killed in a parking lot on King’s Highway and had served with the police department for four years, leaving a lasting legacy.

MBPD will host the 2.63-mile memorial walk on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. and will begin at the Warren S. Gall Police Training Annex in Market Common.

Pfc. Joe McGarry (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Everyone is welcome, anyone interested can RSVP on the Facebook events page.

