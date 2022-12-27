Submit a Tip
Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A little bit of New York will fill the Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to gather for the 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration.

This year, Market Common has a new laser light show at midnight with the ball drop.

Previous years included a fireworks display but midnight; however, with the significant growth of the MarketCommon District, a fireworks display is no longer a safe option.

Over the next couple of days, crews will start setting up for the band, the wine and beer garden, the fireworks and the ball drop, so you can expect some road closures in the area starting Saturday morning.

In order to get a ticket, you must spend $25 or more at a Market Common business this week.

You then present the receipt from that purchase at the Market Common office near Crepe Creations, where they’ll hand over a ticket for the night.

EVENT POLICIES

– A maximum of six (6) tickets per person/family will be distributed.

– PARKING is limited, please consider using a transportation network company or the shuttle service provided.

– CLEAR BAGS ONLY: NO purses, handbags, wristlets, backpacks, diaper bags of any kind other than CLEAR ones will be permitted. BEST OPTION…come with NO BAG at all for quicker entry.

– All bags and strollers are subject to search.

– PROOF of ID is required upon entry for anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages.

– NO WEAPONS any kind will be permitted.

– NO PETS, CHAIRS, BICYCLES will be permitted inside the barricades.

– NO OUTSIDE FOOD/BEVERAGES will be allowed into the event venue, except for food purchased by a Market Common restaurant

For more information, click here.

