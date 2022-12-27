Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after inmate death at J. Reuben Long

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at J. Reuben Long was found unresponsive in their cell.

It is the third inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center this year.

RELATED COVERAGE

According to a statement released by the detention center, just before 5 a.m., Tuesday, an officer at the detention center saw an inmate unresponsive in a cell.

The officer alerted staff medical personnel, the report states.

The center’s report states, responding officers and medical staff initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived and assumed care.

The Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the inmate deceased. No foul play is detected, according to the report.

In accordance with Detention Center protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to the detention center.

SLED is conducting the investigation.

