HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday.

Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family.

“Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to his cancer fight. “He has become one of our many guardian angels. This isn’t goodbye. This is ‘till we meet again.”

On Friday, Horry County Police Department’s junior officer will receive full public safety honors in recognition of his profound courage and the unending kindness that inspired all to be and do better.

The family told WMBF News earlier this month that Jonah’s cancer battle began when he was just a year and a half old. Numerous doctor visits and surgeries later, the form of cancer is so rare not much is known about it.

