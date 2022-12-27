Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police said they arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year old Jonah Burton sworn in as Myrtle Beach firefighter for the day
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low

Latest News

.
WATCH: A year in review - Grand Strand Community Events
.
VIDEO: Beach Ball Classic returns to the Grand Strand, introduces shot clock
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
The department said Wirtz started as a volunteer in 1996.
Connecticut firefighter dies from injuries sustained at house fire