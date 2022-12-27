Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence deputy rescues 3 puppies from house fire

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with Florence County Sheriff’s Office saved three puppies from a house Tuesday.

“One of our patrol deputies responded along with fire and EMS to a house fire off of Howe Springs Road earlier today,” said Maj. Mike Nunn with FCSO. “While outside, one of the residents told the deputy that her three dogs were in the house.”

Nunn said the house was fully enflamed when the deputy was told about the dogs at that time; however, he ran into the house and rescued the dogs.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week

Latest News

7-year old Jonah Burton sworn in as Myrtle Beach firefighter for the day
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer
.
VIDEO: Officials in Florence give an update after a system-wide water pressure issue in the city
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach