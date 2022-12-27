Florence deputy rescues 3 puppies from house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with Florence County Sheriff’s Office saved three puppies from a house Tuesday.

“One of our patrol deputies responded along with fire and EMS to a house fire off of Howe Springs Road earlier today,” said Maj. Mike Nunn with FCSO. “While outside, one of the residents told the deputy that her three dogs were in the house.”

Nunn said the house was fully enflamed when the deputy was told about the dogs at that time; however, he ran into the house and rescued the dogs.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.