Flight cancelations, delays impact travelers at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Problems for airlines and passengers continue to snowball even after the Arctic blast passed, including at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are 10 Southwest flights canceled and one Spirit flight at MYR.

The airport has 11 delayed flights.

Southwest canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% by Tuesday.

More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Southwest’s canceled flights triggered a closer look at the airline’s operations by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which called the rate of cancelations “disproportionate and unacceptable.”

If you do end up with a canceled flight, you can compare airlines’ policies on the DOT’s service dashboard by clicking here.

