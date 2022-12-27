Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Flight cancelations, delays impact travelers at MYR

(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Problems for airlines and passengers continue to snowball even after the Arctic blast passed, including at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are 10 Southwest flights canceled and one Spirit flight at MYR.

The airport has 11 delayed flights.

RELATED COVERAGE

Southwest canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% by Tuesday.

More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Southwest’s canceled flights triggered a closer look at the airline’s operations by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which called the rate of cancelations “disproportionate and unacceptable.”

If you do end up with a canceled flight, you can compare airlines’ policies on the DOT’s service dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

LIVE: Officials give update on Florence water boil advisory
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway