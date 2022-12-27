FIRST ALERT: Improving temperatures each day this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of frosty conditions as you step out the door to begin your Tuesday! If you have to work today, give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off the frost this morning. It’s another day with temperatures in the 20s this morning, before we slowly climb.

TODAY

Highs today will be limited to the upper 40s. Even then, that’s a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Monday.

Highs will climb into the upper 40s today, still cold for this time of year. (WMBF)

Our opportunity to be outside increases a little bit more with a longer stretch of 40s today. If you want to wait until the warmer weather arrives, you don’t have much longer!

WARMING TREND

Ready for warmer weather? It's on it's way! (WMBF)

It will still be a cold and frosty morning tomorrow as we kick off Wednesday but we will finally make it back into the 50s for the afternoon. Winds will shift back out of the south, rebounding our temperatures into the 60s for Thursday & Friday to end the work week! Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s Thursday morning and the mid 40s by Friday morning.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

An incoming low pressure system will continue to move toward the Carolinas late on Friday and into New Year’s Eve. The latest guidance has sped up just a little bit, bringing a 20% chance of an isolated shower Friday night. Most of us will remain dry on Friday with the bulk of the rainfall arriving Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-upper 60s with showers becoming likely by the afternoon hours. The best chance of rain will be from lunchtime to the early evening hours on Saturday.

Rain chances increase to 20% on Friday and then ramp up to 70% on Saturday. (WMBF)

As we head closer to midnight to ring in 2023, we will still hold onto a few showers but won’t expect widespread coverage for those New Year’s Eve plans. Temperatures will be mild for any outdoor plans New Year’s Eve night with readings in the lower 60s.

The first half of the weekend will be gloomy with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances, but changes arrive for the start of the new year! (WMBF)

Clouds will clear out and some sunshine will return by the second half of the weekend and the first day of 2023.

