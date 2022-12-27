Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units, displaces residents

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green apartment complex.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.

According to HCFR, no one was injured; however, two units at Windsor Green were damaged.

The fire is under control and those displaced will be offered assistance by the Red Cross of South Carolina.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

