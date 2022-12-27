Submit a Tip
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway

Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway(Naples Fire Rescue Dept)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested for an animal rescue called in by Strand Tower at the Grand Strand Airport.

A dog became stuck down an embankment on airport property bordering the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW).

Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway(Naples Fire Rescue Dept)
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway(Naples Fire Rescue Dept)

Personnel made their way across the runway to the embankment to get a visual and then down to the dog who appeared friendly but frightened.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responded with their boat along the ICW to assist and coordinate getting the dog’s owner to the area to help get the dog safely away from the banks and back to dry land.

