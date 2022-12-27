All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crash blocked 2 lanes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash congested traffic Tuesday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach.

The wreck happened in the area of Coventry Boulevard and the Highway 17 Bypass.

All lanes have been re-opened.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety has reported injuries, however, details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.