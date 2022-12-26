Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.(Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – In the spirit of giving, a nonprofit organization in Wisconsin partnered with the community to make sure families in need had something to be grateful for this holiday season.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County provided financial support and gifts for over 600 families in the area.

They took it a step further and surprised a server at Gus’s Diner with a generous tip as she worked on Christmas day.

“I came in thinking it’s Christmas, it’s going to be a good day anyways because it’s Christmas and everywhere else is closed, so of course, it’s busy in here,” said Callie Blue who has been working at the restaurant for more than five years. “A man came in and tipped me $1,000 this morning.”

Blue received the money directly from the president and CEO of BGCDC, Michael Johnson, who has spent Christmas day the last 20 years hand-delivering presents to those in need.

“Whether it’s financially, educationally or even if it’s these little things by connecting them to resources, you know, in the community, we can’t transform kids’ lives without helping to remove some of these barriers,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they have no plans of stopping the tradition, embodying the true meaning of Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year old Jonah Burton sworn in as Myrtle Beach firefighter for the day
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Latest News

A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
27 deaths reported in western NY from massive storm
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting