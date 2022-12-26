Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

“Spear phishing” scams specifically target your personal and business email accounts

Con artists attempt to trick you into clicking a link that contains malware
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning on a specific type of phishing scam called spear fishing.

Phishing is when a fraudster sends you an email that, once you click it, downloads malware on your computer, potentially allowing scammers to access your computer and accounts. Spear phishing is the same premise, only the victim is specifically targeted.

Jesse Schibilia, a special agent inside the Richmond division of the FBI, said the hackers could deploy ransomware or try to go after a specific person inside a business to get access to that company’s secrets.   “So something in your company’s network that is really, really, valuable, that they could use to gain an economic advantage or sell to somebody else who might really be interested in that information,” he said.

Experts suggested several ways to protect yourself against spear phishing attacks:

Be careful about the links you click in emails, on social media platforms, and text messages

If a link looks suspicious, call the person who sent it to verify it came from them

If you own a company, teach your employees to spot suspicious emails

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has resources to help you spot suspicious emails. Here are a few signs of classic phishing scams:

The message has a generic greeting

You are asked to update your account information

There is urgency to share personal, financial information

You can report phishing attempts to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year old Jonah Burton sworn in as Myrtle Beach firefighter for the day
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week

Latest News

Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony...
Man accused of abandoning dog at dump, poisoning another, sheriff’s office says
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food, and...
‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays