Officials: 1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after early morning fire in Darlington County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and 4 others have been taken to an area hospital Monday after an early morning fire in Darlington County.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said crews responded to a Duplex fire around 2:30 a.m. on Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community.

Crews reported fire throughout the entire building. Neighbors said a person was not accounted for, and crews made their way through the home and located and removed the person.

Chief Flowers said crews attempted life-saving measures but were not successful.

Four other people escaped and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The fire is being investigated by Darlington County Fire, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Coroner’s Office and SLED.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

