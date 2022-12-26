HCFR: Crews respond to house fire in Bucksport community; Investigation underway

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in the Bucksport community Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched around 3:19 p.m. Monday to a house fire on Sing Avenue.

HCFR said they were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.