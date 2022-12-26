Submit a Tip
HCFR: Crews respond to house fire in Bucksport community; Investigation underway

Fire in Bucksport community
Fire in Bucksport community(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in the Bucksport community Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched around 3:19 p.m. Monday to a house fire on Sing Avenue.

HCFR said they were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

