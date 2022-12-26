HCFR: Crews respond to house fire in Bucksport community; One person displaced

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in the Bucksport community Monday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched around 3:19 p.m. Monday to a house fire on Sing Avenue.

HCFR said no injuries were reported but one person was displaced and offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and it is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.