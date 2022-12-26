FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning! It’s a cool & crisp morning as you plan to start the day. Hopefully, you have today off and you’re relaxing after a cold weekend. If not, bundle up as you head out! It’s in the teens and lower 20s to kickoff the week.

TODAY

Sunshine will continue today, along with the cooler weather. We’ll be in the mid 40s for highs today and it will take some time to get there. If you want to find some time outside, look toward the afternoon.

Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

You’ll still need the jacket for the first half of this week with highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday and the lower 50s on Wednesday. By Thursday, we will start to see the 60s return as winds ramp back in from the south. A good chunk of the lower 48 will be welcoming in a warm stretch as we end 2022 and welcome in 2023. Unfortunately, we do have a system that will bring some shower chances to the region for the last day of the year.

Highs will climb into the 50s by Wednesday and then the 60s by Thursday. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Look no further than Saturday for our next chance of rain. A low pressure system will move through the region bringing shower chances at 60% throughout the day on Saturday. If you plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the best chance of rain right now looks to be during the morning and afternoon hours.

Too early for specifics but rain chances ramp up for the weekend starting on Saturday. (WMBF)

While the chance of the rain will linger overnight and into Sunday, it’s simply too early to tell what the coverage will be overnight as we ring in 2023. Stay updated with us regarding that forecast, but know that rain chances do linger into Sunday at 40%. Regardless, it’s warm with highs in the upper 60s and inland areas pushing the 70s!

Here's a look at the warming trend for the rest of the week with the 60s returning soon. (WMBF)

