FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning Tuesday, much warmer weather arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After another cold start Tuesday, we look ahead to a warming trend into 2023.

TUESDAY

Temperatures are heading for the 20s Tuesday morning. A combination of calm winds and more low-level moisture means a round of heavy frost.

Mostly sunny skies prevail throughout the day but we remain chilly. Afternoon highs will climb to around 48°.

MID-WEEK

Another round of frost is possible Wednesday morning before we start moving toward warmer weather. We push back into the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon, close to 60° into Thursday.

INTO THE NEW YEAR

We turn much warmer through the week (WMBF)

The core of the warmer weather arrives this weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s by Saturday. Cloud will be on the increase Friday with a round of rain, some heavy, likely throughout Saturday. While the rain will be ending after sunset, some showers make linger into midnight as we ring in 2023.

We’ll kick off the New Year with much warmer weather and clearing skies. Temperatures Sunday will approach 70° inland of the Waterway.

Warmer with showers for Saturday (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.