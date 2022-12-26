Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a fire in Little River on Christmas evening.

Crews responded to a call for a camper and a barn on fire around 8:40 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River for a reported structure fire.

Calabash Fire Department assisted on this call.

HCFR said one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

