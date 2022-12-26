Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews with the City of Florence are continuing to work on a system-wide water pressure issue which caused the city to issue a water boil advisory on Christmas Day.

The city identified a water main break on Christmas Day along North Schlitz Drive which led to the water service disruption and the city advising residents to boil their water.

Monday, city crews said the city water systems were continuing the experience a water pressure issue due to the cooler weather temperatures. At this time, there has been damage to water mains within the system and with private lines and fire sprinkler systems in businesses and abandoned buildings.

“City crews are working tirelessly to restore water service to all our customers,” said Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin. “I’m appreciative of their continued hard work and dedication in resolving this issue for all our residents during this time.”

The City of Florence said water customers should reduce water usage and continue to boil water if there is low to no water pressure.

Residents who find significant water standing or flowing in a ditch, roadway, or on private property are asked to contact Public Works at 843-665-3236.

