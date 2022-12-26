Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure

Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that had to be repaired on the main line.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews with the City of Florence are continuing to work on a system-wide water pressure issue which caused the city to issue a water boil advisory on Christmas Day.

The city identified a water main break on Christmas Day along North Schlitz Drive which led to the water service disruption and the city advising residents to boil their water.

Monday, city crews said the city water systems were continuing the experience a water pressure issue due to the cooler weather temperatures. At this time, there has been damage to water mains within the system and with private lines and fire sprinkler systems in businesses and abandoned buildings.

“City crews are working tirelessly to restore water service to all our customers,” said Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin. “I’m appreciative of their continued hard work and dedication in resolving this issue for all our residents during this time.”

The City of Florence said water customers should reduce water usage and continue to boil water if there is low to no water pressure.

Residents who find significant water standing or flowing in a ditch, roadway, or on private property are asked to contact Public Works at 843-665-3236.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year old Jonah Burton sworn in as Myrtle Beach firefighter for the day
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week

Latest News

Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers
Officials: 1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after early morning fire in Darlington County
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week