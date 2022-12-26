Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Average SC gas prices drop nearly 5 cents over Christmas week

A survey of gas stations across the state revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices during the week leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell.

GasBuddy surveys more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina each week for its report on gas prices. The average price per gallon in South Carolina as of Monday morning was $2.72. Prices are down 38 cents per gallon compared with one month ago and 24.4 cents lower than one year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the lowest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $2.57 at four locations in Mount Pleasant and across West Ashley.

The national average price of gasoline fell 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel fuel fell 8.6 cents to $4.68 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, said it remains to be seen whether there will be an eighth consecutive weekly drop.

“We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly,” he said. “While some of the nation’s lowest priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, with some declines still happening in the West Coast, there remains a chance, albeit smaller one, that we could still see the national average fall below $3 per gallon. With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023 - a question GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook will answer later this week.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
Fire in Little River
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil water advisory in place for City of Florence; crews continue working to fix water pressure
Highs today will continue to struggle with readings in the 40s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

The City of Georgetown will be holding a special election to fill the city council seat vacated...
Georgetown voters to fill city council seat in special election
Highs will climb into the upper 40s today, still cold for this time of year.
FIRST ALERT: Improving temperatures each day this week
.
Windsor Green fire (2)
.
Windsor Green apartments fire
Early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire damages multiple units
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire