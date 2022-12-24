Submit a Tip
WATCH: An inside look at how NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You better watch out, better not cry! Santa Claus is on his way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Our Erica Edwards recently spoke to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) about how its Santa Tracker project came to be and what goes into following his yearly trek.

Click here to keep up with Santa’s journey in real time.

