Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials say a utility worker has died in Ohio while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the incident just after 10 a.m.

Rodgers was reportedly working in Lawrence County, about 140 miles outside of Cincinnati.

“Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy,” a spokesperson for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said.

The company said crews will continue their work restoring power to the region as the area deals with frigid temperatures and winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not...
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
Power restored to thousands as arctic blast hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Latest News

A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Mall of America ends lockdown after reported shooting
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
Shopper describes moments after shots at Mall of America
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Horry County firefighters respond to three-alarm fire on North Kings Highway