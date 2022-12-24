Horry County firefighters respond to three-alarm fire on North Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire on N. Kings Highway Friday night.

Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes for a multi-unit residential building fire.

HCFR said a second and third alarm was sent out to bring in additional staffing.

No injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.