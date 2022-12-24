Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County firefighters respond to three-alarm fire on North Kings Highway

Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for a multi-unit residential building fire.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-unit structure fire on N. Kings Highway Friday night.

Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes for a multi-unit residential building fire.

HCFR said a second and third alarm was sent out to bring in additional staffing.

No injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Expect a very cold Christmas Eve
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Bitter cold start to the weekend, continues through Christmas
Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Holiday travel updates from Myrtle Beach International Airport
2022 Year in Review: Most clicked-on stories of the year
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding
.
VIDEO: Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures