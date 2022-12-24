Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting

Police responding to a report of shots fired found a 28-year-old man who had been shot early on Christmas Eve.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown.

Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators described the incident as a drive-by shooting and were processing the crime scene and searching for clues early Saturday morning.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing, Brown said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911 or their Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say
Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not...
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
Power restored to thousands as arctic blast hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

Cold Christmas weekend ahead
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 1999
Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
2022 Year in Review: Most clicked-on stories of the year
.
VIDEO: Holiday travel updates from Myrtle Beach International Airport