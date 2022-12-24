Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 1999

By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to that arctic cold front temperatures are going to be way below normal for your Christmas Weekend

TODAY:

A frigid start to our Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures are going in the teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Highs are going to stay below freezing near 30 degrees today with wind chills in the 20s. On the bright side, we’ll be dry with crystal clear blue skies and sunshine.

TONIGHT

Santa will have no problems flying in the Pee Dee. We’ll continue to have clear skies and frigid temperatures. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Cold Christmas weekend ahead
Cold Christmas weekend ahead(WMBF)

CHRISTMAS DAY

When your opening up presents this morning, temperatures are going to continue to stay cold in the 20s. Temperatures will warm up above freezing this afternoon with highs reaching in the upper 30s. This will be coldest Christmas since 1999, our high temperature that day was 38 degrees. Sunshine continues for Christmas day as well.

WARMER WEATHER RETURNS

If you’re not a fan of the cold temperatures, I have good news for you. Temperatures are going to be warming back up this week. Temperatures are going warm up in the mid to upper 40s for the first half of the work week. However, by New Years weekend, we’ll be in the upper 60s and possible 70s in parts of the Pee Dee.

Warmer weather on the way
Warmer weather on the way(WMBF)

