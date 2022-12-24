Submit a Tip
Duke Energy implementing rolling blackouts; Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve

(Dakota News Now)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve.

Duke Energy said it is implementing rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” The blackouts are described as short outages that protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

LIVE OUTAGE MAPS || Santee Cooper | Duke Energy

The company said the blackouts are typically restored 30-60 minutes from when they begin, but sometimes crews will need to be dispatched. Thousands of outages were reported in Pee Dee counties, including Florence and Marlboro, early Saturday.

Santee Cooper, meanwhile, is asking customers in Horry and Georgetown counties to help conserve power as the cold is stressing its systems.

“We need our customers and our co-op customers to conserve as much as they can to maintain system reliability,” the company said on its website. “Remember, your HVAC uses the most energy in your home.”

