CCMF adds Bailey Zimmerman, Ian Munsick to 2023 lineup

CCMF
CCMF(Carolina County Music Festival)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick will both perform on the Coors Light Main Stage.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Brooks & Dunn will headline the festival.

