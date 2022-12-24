Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

FILE - This undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star...
FILE - This undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star Orlando Brown of the show "That's So Raven." Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office records, Brown was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned the next day in Lima Municipal Court. He's charged with aggravated menacing.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police told the Times that they had been summoned to a home and witnessed a verbal argument they feared could turn violent.

The Times said an attorney had not yet been assigned to represent Brown.

Brown, best known for the Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven,” has had numerous legal and other personal troubles, including charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He has been in out of medical and rehabilitation facilities. In 2018 he reached out for help to Dr. Phil McGraw, who brought him onto his television show to discuss Brown’s struggles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were dispatched at 9:31 p.m. to the reported fire at the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy for...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not...
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures

Latest News

Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people to not let Christmas pass without doing something good
A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec....
Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting
How exactly did NORAD start tracking Santa?
WATCH: An inside look at how NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
7-year old Jonah Burton sworn in as Myrtle Beach firefighter for the day
‘Gained his angel wings’: Jonah Burton passes away from rare brain cancer