Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Toppled tree brings down power lines in Conway area

Toppled tree brings down power lines in Conway area
Toppled tree brings down power lines in Conway area(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A toppled tree brought down power lines in the Conway area Friday morning as strong winds moved through the area.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday

Horry County Fire Rescue said the tree fell in the area of Brown Drive, causing the utility lines to fall across the road. Crews were called to the area at around 10:30 a.m.

Utility crews are working to remove any hazards.

Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area. HCFR also wants to remind residents to not drive over power lines should they fall onto the road.

Thousands of power outages have also been reported across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as winds continue to pick up.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
Tracking Arctic Air
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY - Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
Thousands without power as arctic blast, strong winds head toward Grand Strand and Pee Dee
Bart Steven Sider
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers signs to play at South Carolina