Toppled tree brings down power lines in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A toppled tree brought down power lines in the Conway area Friday morning as strong winds moved through the area.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday

Horry County Fire Rescue said the tree fell in the area of Brown Drive, causing the utility lines to fall across the road. Crews were called to the area at around 10:30 a.m.

Utility crews are working to remove any hazards.

Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area. HCFR also wants to remind residents to not drive over power lines should they fall onto the road.

Thousands of power outages have also been reported across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as winds continue to pick up.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.