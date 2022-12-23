Thousands without power as arctic blast, strong winds head toward Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power as strong winds usher in a cold arctic blast set to impact the Grand Strand and Pee Dee just before Christmas.

Here are the number of customers reported to be without power from each utility as of 10:30 a.m.:

SANTEE COOPER

Around 125 customers were reported without power in service area covering Horry and Georgetown County.

DUKE ENERGY

Dillon County: 873

Marion County: 868

Darlington County: 846

Florence County: 713

Marlboro County: 42

Horry County: 12

Georgetown County: 4

HORRY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Over 2,400 were reported to be without power.

