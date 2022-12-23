Submit a Tip
Thousands without power as arctic blast, strong winds head toward Grand Strand and Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power as strong winds usher in a cold arctic blast set to impact the Grand Strand and Pee Dee just before Christmas.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday

Here are the number of customers reported to be without power from each utility as of 10:30 a.m.:

SANTEE COOPER

  • Around 125 customers were reported without power in service area covering Horry and Georgetown County.

DUKE ENERGY

  • Dillon County: 873
  • Marion County: 868
  • Darlington County: 846
  • Florence County: 713
  • Marlboro County: 42
  • Horry County: 12
  • Georgetown County: 4

HORRY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • Over 2,400 were reported to be without power.

