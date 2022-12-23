Thousands without power as arctic blast, strong winds head toward Grand Strand and Pee Dee
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power as strong winds usher in a cold arctic blast set to impact the Grand Strand and Pee Dee just before Christmas.
Here are the number of customers reported to be without power from each utility as of 10:30 a.m.:
- Around 125 customers were reported without power in service area covering Horry and Georgetown County.
- Dillon County: 873
- Marion County: 868
- Darlington County: 846
- Florence County: 713
- Marlboro County: 42
- Horry County: 12
- Georgetown County: 4
- Over 2,400 were reported to be without power.
CONTACT INFORMATION
- Santee Cooper 1-888-769-7688
- Horry Electric Cooperative 843-369-2212 Text “OUT” to MyOutage at 1-844-369-2767 Use the HEC Mobile App Report outages online Text OUTAGE to 352667
- Duke Energy Text OUT to 57801 or call 800-419-6356
- Pee Dee Electric Cooperative 843-665-4070
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
