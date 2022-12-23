Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers signs to play at South Carolina

South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina football got a big present just in time right before Christmas.

South Florence High School standout LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he signed his national letter of intent with the Gamecocks, a day after the start of the early signing period.

A Shrine Bowl selection and a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award, Sellers was a highly-touted recruit who also had offers from other Power Five schools. He previously committed to play at Syracuse.

Sellers helped lead South Florence to the Class 4A state championship and an unbeaten season in 2022.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer welcomed Sellers to the team in a tweet shortly after the announcement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
Tracking Arctic Air
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY - Arctic cold front gives us a windy and blistery cold Friday
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

Dabo Swinney speaks on National Signing Day about recruitment
Dabo Swinney: Clemson football program built on God’s NIL
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Bowl fans enjoy the Grand Strand experience
Myrtle Beach Bowl fans experience the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach Bowl fans experience the Grand Strand before the game
It's the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl where UConn and Marshall will go head to head
Fans share excitement for Myrtle Beach Bowl between Marshall, UConn