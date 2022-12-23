Sheriff: 1 injured in shooting in Dillon County; Deputies investigating

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

The shooting happened on Lester Road in Dillon County Thursday evening, Pernell confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital.

Deputies are working to get more information about the shooting, at this time there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or 911.

