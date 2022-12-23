Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely.

Protecting your pipes:

Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower)

Keep a light trickle of water running from your faucets

Learn how to shut off water valves in case pipes burst

Consider wrapping pipes with insulation sleeves, newspaper or fabric

If your home is elevated, your pipes are at an even higher risk of freezing.

Freezing water can cause your pipes to burst, leaving you with expensive repairs.

Many of us will be tempted to plug heaters into every outlet we can find or throw some extra wood on the fire, but there are a few things to keep in mind to keep your family and home safe.

Safely heating your home:

Leave three feet of open space around your space heater

Never plug an electric heater into an extension cord

Turn off the heater when leaving the room or going to bed

Check the screen on your fireplace to make sure it’s sturdy

Double-check that your fire alarms are working

Do not use an oven to heat your home

If your pet likes to spend time outside, now is a good time to bring them inside so they can cuddle with you and stay warm too.

Also, frequently check on your neighbors and loved ones especially if they’re older or disabled.

Myrtle Beach’s New Directions Emergency Shelter is offering anyone who is homeless a warm place to stay at both the men’s and women’s shelters this weekend.

