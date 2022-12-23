Submit a Tip
Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape

Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TORRANCE, Calif. (Gray News) - Two would-be robbers in California are in police custody thanks to the help of some military personnel.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center regarding a robbery call Tuesday night.

The department said a group of smash-and-grab thieves hit a jewelry store inside the mall. They were wearing masks, gloves and armed with hammers.

However, as the group was attempting to run out of the mall, Marine recruiters jumped in along with a couple of bystanders to catch two of the suspects. Police said they were able to hold down the men until officers arrived.

Torrance police thanked the bystanders and the recruiters for their help.

