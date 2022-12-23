PHOTOS: Santa visits babies at the Summerville Medical Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Medical Center is spreading a little cheer for families who are spending the holidays at the hospital this year.

Babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery at the Summerville Medical Center were dressed as cotton candy, candy canes, candy dots to take pictures with Santa on Thursday.

Babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery at the Summerville Medical Center dressed up to meet Santa on Thursday. (Summerville Medical Center)

This is their 6th year of this holiday tradition, and this year’s theme was “Babes in Candyland.”

The hospital says the project was a group effort. Nurses spent about 40 hours creating the costumes, and Medical Director for the Neonatology program Dr. Assaad Merchak dressed as Santa.

Babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery at the Summerville Medical Center dressed up to meet Santa on Thursday. (Summerville Medical Center)

“Families are so excited to welcome their baby during the holidays and celebrate Baby’s First Christmas. But what if your baby is spending the holiday in the hospital? Our team knows how tough the holidays can be and try to make it special for the families in our care,” the hospital said in a statement.

