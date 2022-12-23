Person killed in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-665-3191.

