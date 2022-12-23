North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding

TOPMOST, KY. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand church joined in an effort to bring Christmas to those impacted by flooding in another part of the country this year.

Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, West Virginia, brought trailers and vans full of toys and Christmas decorations for people in Topmost, Kentucky.

Over 100 people attended the event and were able to make crafts, bring home a Christmas tree while children got to participate in fun activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus even made a surprise visit.

The connection came about through Spokes of Hope in Little River, which originally partnered with The Way of Holiness Church on visits to the Topmost area. Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, which organizes Hope’s Kitchen, also had members who previously attended The Way of Holiness Church.

The church says many residents in Topmost are still in need of helping to replace drywall, replace electrical outlets, install flooring and other necessary repairs. Volunteers plan to return to help out in the future.

