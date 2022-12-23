Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPMOST, KY. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand church joined in an effort to bring Christmas to those impacted by flooding in another part of the country this year.

Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, West Virginia, brought trailers and vans full of toys and Christmas decorations for people in Topmost, Kentucky.

Over 100 people attended the event and were able to make crafts, bring home a Christmas tree while children got to participate in fun activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus even made a surprise visit.

The connection came about through Spokes of Hope in Little River, which originally partnered with The Way of Holiness Church on visits to the Topmost area. Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, which organizes Hope’s Kitchen, also had members who previously attended The Way of Holiness Church.

The church says many residents in Topmost are still in need of helping to replace drywall, replace electrical outlets, install flooring and other necessary repairs. Volunteers plan to return to help out in the future.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
Expect a very cold Christmas Eve
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Bitter cold start to the weekend, continues through Christmas
Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding
.
VIDEO: ‘I love Christmas’: Surfside artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
.
VIDEO: Project Lighthouse blesses youths for Christmas
.
VIDEO: Santa Claus for Paws makes record donation to North Myrtle animal shelter